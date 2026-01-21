Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.09 and last traded at $34.9610, with a volume of 209938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.53.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $77,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.