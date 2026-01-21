First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $121.87 and last traded at $121.20, with a volume of 3684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.32.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 2.6%
The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.75.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3713 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
