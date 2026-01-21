First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $121.87 and last traded at $121.20, with a volume of 3684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.32.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 2.6%

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.75.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3713 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 94.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

