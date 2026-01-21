Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.19 and last traded at $38.07, with a volume of 683264 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.66.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNDE. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDE was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

