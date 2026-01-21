WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $285.66 and last traded at $283.2310, with a volume of 111967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $276.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WCC. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WESCO International from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price target on WESCO International from $274.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

WESCO International Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $262.09 and a 200-day moving average of $233.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.09.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. WESCO International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.100-13.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.4538 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.52, for a total value of $1,215,851.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,836,206.40. This represents a 13.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,622,656. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,036 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,254. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 13.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 6.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value?added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

