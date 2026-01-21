Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,150.03 and last traded at $1,136.6670, with a volume of 146109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,134.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $1,069.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.75.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $978.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $831.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $1.96. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.16%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Franklin Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,006.68, for a total transaction of $5,033,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,454,778.68. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.72, for a total transaction of $3,834,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,535 shares in the company, valued at $21,604,755.20. This trade represents a 15.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 26,028 shares of company stock valued at $25,381,151 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIX. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 10.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Featured Stories

