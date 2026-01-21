Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Asahi Kasei Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.5077 and last traded at $19.2450, with a volume of 1207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.7518.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Asahi Kasei to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on AHKSY
Asahi Kasei Stock Up 0.8%
Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 7.41%.
Asahi Kasei Company Profile
Asahi Kasei Corp., headquartered in Tokyo, is a diversified Japanese manufacturer with operations spanning chemicals, homes, health care and electronics. Established in 1931, the company has grown from its origins in ammonia production to become a global supplier of advanced materials and solutions. Its broad product portfolio serves customers across Asia, Europe and the Americas, emphasizing innovation in polymer science, life sciences and residential construction.
Within its material science division, Asahi Kasei produces performance plastics, synthetic fibers and specialty chemicals used in automotive, consumer goods and industrial applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Asahi Kasei
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.