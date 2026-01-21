Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Asahi Kasei Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.5077 and last traded at $19.2450, with a volume of 1207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.7518.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Asahi Kasei to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 7.41%.

Asahi Kasei Corp., headquartered in Tokyo, is a diversified Japanese manufacturer with operations spanning chemicals, homes, health care and electronics. Established in 1931, the company has grown from its origins in ammonia production to become a global supplier of advanced materials and solutions. Its broad product portfolio serves customers across Asia, Europe and the Americas, emphasizing innovation in polymer science, life sciences and residential construction.

Within its material science division, Asahi Kasei produces performance plastics, synthetic fibers and specialty chemicals used in automotive, consumer goods and industrial applications.

