Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.25 and last traded at $61.11, with a volume of 16331 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.64.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $592.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.16.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 311,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 148,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 87,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies. The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the component securities, which comprise the Underlying Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.