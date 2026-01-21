Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.72 and last traded at $63.3540, with a volume of 17103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.48.

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $696.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average of $55.50.

Institutional Trading of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the second quarter valued at about $13,818,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 243,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,157,000 after acquiring an additional 79,172 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,152,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 119,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361 shares during the period.

About Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF

The Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive more than 50% of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography. IGPT was launched on Jun 23, 2005 and is issued by Invesco.

