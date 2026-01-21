Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.30, but opened at $25.8550. Alps Electric shares last traded at $25.8550, with a volume of 348 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Zacks Research raised Alps Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Alps Electric Trading Up 2.2%
Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Alps Electric had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Alps Electric will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.
About Alps Electric
Alps Electric Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY), a subsidiary of Alps Alpine Co, Ltd., is a Japan-based manufacturer of electronic components and automotive solutions. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company designs and produces a broad portfolio of products for consumer electronics, industrial equipment, and the automotive sector. Its offerings include human-machine interface devices such as switches, touchpads, and rotary encoders, as well as sensors, wireless communication modules, and power management solutions.
In the automotive field, Alps Electric supplies advanced mechatronic systems including infotainment controls, navigation keypads, and haptic feedback devices.
