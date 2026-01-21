Insider Buying: Fintel (LON:FNTL) Insider Buys 10,444 Shares of Stock

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) insider Ian Pickford purchased 10,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 239 per share, with a total value of £24,961.16.

Fintel Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Fintel stock traded down GBX 0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 241.18. The company had a trading volume of 461,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,962. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 208.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 223.38. The company has a market cap of £251.29 million, a P/E ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Fintel Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 188.43 and a twelve month high of GBX 295.

About Fintel

Fintel is a UK fintech and support services business, combining the award-winning intermediary business support services, and the leading research, ratings and fintech businesses.

Fintel provides technology, compliance and regulatory support to thousands of intermediary businesses, data and targeted distribution services to hundreds of product providers and empowers millions of consumers to make better informed financial decisions. We serve our customers through three core divisions:

The Intermediary Services division provides technology, compliance, and regulatory support to thousands of intermediary businesses through a comprehensive membership model.

