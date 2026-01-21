Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 21st (ACLS, ACM, ADI, ADM, ALB, ALGM, AMZN, APD, APG, ARDX)

Jan 21st, 2026

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, January 21st:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $84.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $148.00 to $143.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price raised by Bank of America Corporation from $320.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $159.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Corporation from $36.00 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Arete from $264.00 to $283.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price cut by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $250.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $245.00 to $272.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $41.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $16.00 to $19.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $85.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $117.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price reduced by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $67.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target raised by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $420.00 to $650.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $18.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price increased by BNP Paribas Exane from $80.00 to $90.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $40.00 to $45.00. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $18.00 to $13.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $3.50 to $3.40. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $34.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $190.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $200.00 to $180.00. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $40.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $48.00 to $51.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $47.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $235.00 to $200.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Corporation from $162.00 to $158.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $167.00 to $169.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $65.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $42.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $115.00 to $130.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $100.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $126.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $136.00 to $133.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $64.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $67.00 to $63.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $30.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price target cut by Wolfe Research from $43.00 to $42.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target raised by Argus from $250.00 to $350.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $52.00 to $57.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price raised by Wolfe Research from $55.00 to $57.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $53.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $57.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott from $51.00 to $56.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $17.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $58.00 to $57.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $350.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $35.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target boosted by Capital One Financial Corporation from $25.00 to $35.00. Capital One Financial Corporation currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target raised by Argus from $225.00 to $250.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $312.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $24.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $410.00 to $390.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target increased by Bank of America Corporation from $72.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $69.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $165.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $690.00 to $660.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price reduced by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $500.00 to $450.00. Rothschild & Co Redburn currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $47.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its target price raised by Bank of America Corporation from $220.00 to $260.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $280.00 to $255.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $145.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target lowered by Pivotal Research from $105.00 to $95.00. Pivotal Research currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $143.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price reduced by Moffett Nathanson from $140.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target trimmed by HSBC Holdings plc from $107.00 to $106.00. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $125.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $150.00 to $130.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price cut by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $145.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $115.00 to $112.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $210.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $230.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $173.00 to $188.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $21.00 to $23.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price increased by Bank of America Corporation from $60.00 to $65.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $58.00 to $54.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $35.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $20.00 to $16.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $246.00 to $242.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target raised by Bank of America Corporation from $106.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $1.50 to $1.65. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SLB (NYSE:SLB) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Solaris Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:SLSR) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $13.50 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $245.00 to $225.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $5.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $34.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $725.00 to $775.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $94.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $65.00 to $66.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $210.00 to $204.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $82.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $167.00 to $166.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $65.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $63.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $63.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target raised by Stephens from $63.00 to $65.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

