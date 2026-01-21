Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Stock

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $245.00 to $272.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.81% from the company’s current price.

APD has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $255.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.80.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.53. 457,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,670. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $229.11 and a 12 month high of $341.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.94.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 15,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

