Coty (NYSE:COTY) Given New $3.40 Price Target at TD Cowen

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $3.50 to $3.40 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays set a $3.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday. Rothschild Redb upgraded Coty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coty in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $3.60 price objective on Coty in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.23.

Shares of Coty stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $3.25. 3,153,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,796,998. Coty has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Coty had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Coty has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.210 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Coty by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Coty by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Coty by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Coty by 10.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty Inc is a multinational beauty company specializing in the development, manufacturing and marketing of fragrances, color cosmetics and skin and body care products. Established in 1904 by François Coty in Paris, the company has grown through a blend of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to become one of the leading players in the global beauty industry. Coty’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of consumer and luxury brands, reflecting its commitment to catering to diverse consumer preferences and market segments.

The company’s product offerings span three main divisions: Coty Luxury, Coty Consumer Beauty and Coty Professional Beauty.

