Farm Pride Foods (ASX:FRM) Insider Darren Lurie Purchases 500,000 Shares

Farm Pride Foods Limited (ASX:FRM – Get Free Report) insider Darren Lurie acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.20 per share, with a total value of A$100,000.00.

The company has a market cap of $37.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Farm Pride Foods Limited produces, processes, manufactures, and sells eggs and egg products in Australia. It also provides egg products, such as whole eggs, egg white, egg yolk, scrambled eggs, peeled boiled eggs, and fried eggs, as well as egg carton packaging. The company serves supermarkets; and commercial markets, including the airline, hotel, and restaurant industries. It also exports its products to Asia. Farm Pride Foods Limited was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Keysborough, Australia.

