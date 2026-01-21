Finder Energy (ASX:FDR) Insider Purchases A$29,999.97 in Stock

Finder Energy Holdings Ltd (ASX:FDR – Get Free Report) insider Frederick Wehr bought 81,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.97.

Finder Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53.

Finder Energy Company Profile

Oil and gas exploration

