UBS Group Cuts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $130.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Huber Research cut Netflix to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $129.50 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Argus set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.06.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $2.85 on Wednesday, hitting $84.41. 50,180,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,148,336. Netflix has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.71.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 24.05%.Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 23,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $2,065,210.29. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,851,571. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 31,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $2,824,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 79,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,081,253.40. The trade was a 28.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,653,599 shares of company stock worth $173,141,263. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 885.2% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and subscriber strength — Netflix reported EPS slightly above consensus and revenue roughly in line while topping ~325M paid subscribers, showing the core streaming business still growing. Article Title

Q4 beat and subscriber strength — Netflix reported EPS slightly above consensus and revenue roughly in line while topping ~325M paid subscribers, showing the core streaming business still growing. Positive Sentiment: Ad revenue momentum — Management said advertising revenue exceeded ~$1.5B in 2025, supporting a diversified monetization path beyond subscriptions. Article Title

Ad revenue momentum — Management said advertising revenue exceeded ~$1.5B in 2025, supporting a diversified monetization path beyond subscriptions. Neutral Sentiment: All?cash WBD amendment — Netflix converted its WBD bid to an all?cash structure (same headline price), which can speed shareholder voting and removes stock?contingent risk, but concentrates cash needs on Netflix. Article Title

All?cash WBD amendment — Netflix converted its WBD bid to an all?cash structure (same headline price), which can speed shareholder voting and removes stock?contingent risk, but concentrates cash needs on Netflix. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views mixed with lowered targets — Several firms kept Buy/Overweight ratings but trimmed price targets, reflecting confidence in long?term fundamentals alongside deal and margin uncertainty. Article Title

Analyst views mixed with lowered targets — Several firms kept Buy/Overweight ratings but trimmed price targets, reflecting confidence in long?term fundamentals alongside deal and margin uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Disappointing near?term guidance — Q1 EPS guidance came in below many Street forecasts, which triggered selling despite the quarter’s beat. Article Title

Disappointing near?term guidance — Q1 EPS guidance came in below many Street forecasts, which triggered selling despite the quarter’s beat. Negative Sentiment: Share?buyback paused to fund WBD — Management paused repurchases to conserve cash for the Warner transaction, removing a shareholder?friendly use of cash and raising near?term return concerns. Article Title

Share?buyback paused to fund WBD — Management paused repurchases to conserve cash for the Warner transaction, removing a shareholder?friendly use of cash and raising near?term return concerns. Negative Sentiment: Higher content spend & margin pressure — Netflix plans to increase program spending (~10% in 2026), which could compress near?term margins as it pushes growth and integration of WBD assets. Article Title

Higher content spend & margin pressure — Netflix plans to increase program spending (~10% in 2026), which could compress near?term margins as it pushes growth and integration of WBD assets. Negative Sentiment: Capital structure and insider activity concerns — Reports of additional debt financing for the WBD bid and recent insider sales added to investor wariness, amplified by broader market risk?off headlines. Article Title • Insider Trade

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

