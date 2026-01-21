Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.19 and traded as high as $3.66. Cortexyme shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 2,857,492 shares trading hands.

Cortexyme Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $107.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

About Cortexyme

(Get Free Report)

Cortexyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of treatments for Alzheimer’s disease and other chronic conditions associated with bacterial proteases. The company’s research centers on targeting virulence factors produced by the oral pathogen Porphyromonas gingivalis, an organism increasingly implicated in neurodegeneration. By inhibiting the activity of gingipains—proteolytic enzymes secreted by P. gingivalis—Cortexyme aims to reduce inflammation and tissue damage in the brain and other organs.

The company’s lead product candidate, atuzaginstat (COR388), is a small-molecule inhibitor designed to cross the blood–brain barrier and neutralize gingipain activity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.