Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $14.1010, with a volume of 3169 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 1.1%
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.5086 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 383.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed. PDBC was launched on Nov 7, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.