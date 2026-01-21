Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $14.1010, with a volume of 3169 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 1.1%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.5086 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 383.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.1% during the second quarter. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. now owns 1,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 56.7% in the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed. PDBC was launched on Nov 7, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

