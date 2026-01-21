Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $19,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 21,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $608.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $616.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $596.90. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.