Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Buys 23,310 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

BIV opened at $77.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.85. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.44 and a 12-month high of $78.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities between 5 and 10 years and are publicly issued.

