Centrica (LON:CNA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 183.08 and last traded at GBX 182.70, with a volume of 28101750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180.75.

CNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Centrica to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 180 to GBX 210 in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Centrica to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 192.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 170.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 167.47. The stock has a market cap of £8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.72, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

In related news, insider Philippe Boisseau purchased 1,116 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 168 per share, for a total transaction of £1,874.88. Also, insider Sue Whalley purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 163 per share, for a total transaction of £978. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,798 shares of company stock valued at $985,915 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce. Our Infrastructure businesses bring gas and electricity to the market every day and provide more than half of the UK’s gas storage capacity, while our Optimisation business delivers world-class procurement and route-to-market capabilities to the Group and third parties, supporting energy security and our customers’ decarbonisation journeys.

