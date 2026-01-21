Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd.
Ally Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Ally Financial has a payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ally Financial to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.
Ally Financial Stock Down 2.7%
Ally Financial stock opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.10.
Institutional Trading of Ally Financial
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Ally Financial by 385.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 662.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ally Financial
Ally Financial Inc is a leading digital financial services company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking, lending, and insurance products designed for retail and commercial customers. Through its online-only platform, Ally Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and home mortgages, emphasizing competitive rates and user-friendly mobile and web experiences.
In addition to its banking operations, Ally Financial is a major player in automotive financing and leasing.
