Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd.

Ally Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Ally Financial has a payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ally Financial to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Ally Financial stock opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.10.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Ally Financial by 385.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 662.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc is a leading digital financial services company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking, lending, and insurance products designed for retail and commercial customers. Through its online-only platform, Ally Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and home mortgages, emphasizing competitive rates and user-friendly mobile and web experiences.

In addition to its banking operations, Ally Financial is a major player in automotive financing and leasing.

