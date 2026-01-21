Knife River Corporation $KNF Shares Purchased by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,536 shares during the quarter. Knife River comprises approximately 1.1% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Register Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Knife River worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Knife River by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Knife River by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,960,000 after acquiring an additional 15,464 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Knife River by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,272,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,914,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Knife River by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 787,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,311,000 after purchasing an additional 182,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Knife River by 2.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 766,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,913,000 after purchasing an additional 21,736 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knife River Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KNF opened at $77.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47. Knife River Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $108.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knife River had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 4.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on KNF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Knife River in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Knife River from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Knife River from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knife River in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knife River has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation, headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota, is a leading integrated construction materials and contracting company in the western United States. The company specializes in producing and supplying aggregates, asphalt mix, ready-mixed concrete and other heavy construction materials used in highway, commercial and residential projects.

In addition to material production, Knife River offers a comprehensive suite of contracting services, including heavy civil construction, road building, underground and open-pit mining and logistics support.

Featured Stories

