Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 4,300 to GBX 4,700. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Fresnillo traded as high as GBX 3,950 and last traded at GBX 3,924, with a volume of 52807363 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,736.75.

FRES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 980 to GBX 2,440 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 4,000 to GBX 4,600 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,148.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,026.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,333.23. The firm has a market cap of £29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 65.53, a P/E/G ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Fresnillo plc is the world’s largest silver producer and Mexico’s largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican stock exchanges.

The Group seeks to create value for stakeholders across precious metal cycles, focusing on high-potential silver and gold projects that can be developed into low cost, world-class mines.

Following a decade of consistent and successful progress, the Group is now focused on consolidating its growth and advancing its pipeline in order to deliver further growth in the years ahead.

