Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Alps Electric Stock Down 10.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS APELY opened at $24.50 on Monday. Alps Electric has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average is $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.32.

Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.83. Alps Electric had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alps Electric will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Alps Electric Company Profile

Alps Electric Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY), a subsidiary of Alps Alpine Co, Ltd., is a Japan-based manufacturer of electronic components and automotive solutions. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company designs and produces a broad portfolio of products for consumer electronics, industrial equipment, and the automotive sector. Its offerings include human-machine interface devices such as switches, touchpads, and rotary encoders, as well as sensors, wireless communication modules, and power management solutions.

In the automotive field, Alps Electric supplies advanced mechatronic systems including infotainment controls, navigation keypads, and haptic feedback devices.

