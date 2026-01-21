Target Corporation $TGT Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965,168 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,023,835 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.21% of Target worth $86,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 63.4% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $109.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.12. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.44 and a 52-week high of $145.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Target had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $25.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Target from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.67.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

