Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook of OPTU FY2025 Earnings

Optimum Communications, Inc. (NYSE:OPTU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Optimum Communications in a report released on Monday, January 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.49). Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Optimum Communications’ current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Optimum Communications’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Optimum Communications alerts:

Optimum Communications (NYSE:OPTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($3.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($3.43). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI set a $2.50 target price on shares of Optimum Communications in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Optimum Communications from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Optimum Communications from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Optimum Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Optimum Communications has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OPTU

Optimum Communications Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of OPTU opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $848.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20. Optimum Communications has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $3.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Optimum Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTU. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Optimum Communications by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,052,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,953,000 after buying an additional 3,233,449 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Optimum Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,615,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Optimum Communications by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,463,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,903 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Optimum Communications by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,397,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,016,000 after buying an additional 2,031,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Optimum Communications during the second quarter valued at about $4,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Optimum Communications

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company’s video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Optimum Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optimum Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.