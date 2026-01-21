Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Holdings in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,484,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 265,486 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.98% of Entegris worth $137,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,065,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,206,000 after purchasing an additional 329,306 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Entegris by 4.9% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,055,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,459,000 after buying an additional 141,497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Entegris by 31.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,031,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,454,000 after buying an additional 720,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $211,786,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 64.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,940,000 after buying an additional 771,650 shares in the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Entegris from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Entegris from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Entegris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bertrand Loy sold 57,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $4,425,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 305,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,511,441.60. This represents a 15.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 2,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $186,422.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,092.56. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 63,643 shares of company stock worth $4,966,433 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Down 2.0%

ENTG opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.55. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The company had revenue of $807.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.63 million. Entegris had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Entegris has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.690 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris’s product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.