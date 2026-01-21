Q1 EPS Estimates for Avery Dennison Raised by Zacks Research

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avery Dennison in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Avery Dennison’s current full-year earnings is $9.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s Q1 2027 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.28 EPS.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 7.93%.The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AVY. Argus set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $182.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $213.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AVY

Avery Dennison Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $182.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.06 and its 200 day moving average is $173.71. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $196.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.78%.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison’s offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.