Stephens Inc. AR Sells 15,041 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 75.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,041 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in OneMain were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,037,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 442,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in OneMain by 101.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 48.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in OneMain in the second quarter worth $1,036,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $71.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day moving average is $60.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.33.

OneMain Increases Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 22.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OneMain

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,683.20. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $40,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,098. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,152 shares of company stock worth $6,353,899. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) is a leading consumer finance company specializing in unsecured personal loans for middle-income customers. The company offers tailored loan products designed to address a variety of needs, including debt consolidation, home improvement financing, large purchases and emergency expenses. Through a combination of branch-based service and digital channels, OneMain aims to deliver a personalized borrowing experience with flexible repayment options and transparent terms.

Tracing its roots back to the Commercial Credit Company founded in 1912, OneMain has evolved through a series of mergers and corporate transformations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.