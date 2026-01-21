JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Position Lessened by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 8.6% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $60,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 381,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,479,000 after acquiring an additional 76,761 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Wealth Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the third quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.5% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $302.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $337.25. The firm has a market cap of $823.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $46.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive: multiple firms have buy/overweight ratings and a median 6?month price target near $350, signaling continued analyst conviction that JPM can outperform. Analyst Sentiment & Price Targets

Wall Street remains constructive: multiple firms have buy/overweight ratings and a median 6?month price target near $350, signaling continued analyst conviction that JPM can outperform. Positive Sentiment: Heavy bullish options flow: traders bought an unusually large volume of JPM calls (reported ~113k contracts), which often signals speculative bullish positioning or hedging ahead of catalysts. Options Flow Report

Heavy bullish options flow: traders bought an unusually large volume of JPM calls (reported ~113k contracts), which often signals speculative bullish positioning or hedging ahead of catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Target/upgrade activity: Baird raised its JPM price target following strong Q4 results and robust credit trends — a near-term supportive datapoint for investors. Baird Raise

Target/upgrade activity: Baird raised its JPM price target following strong Q4 results and robust credit trends — a near-term supportive datapoint for investors. Positive Sentiment: Business expansion: JPMorgan announced a dedicated private capital advisory unit, widening fee-generating advisory capabilities in alternatives/private capital. This supports revenue diversification. Private Capital Unit

Business expansion: JPMorgan announced a dedicated private capital advisory unit, widening fee-generating advisory capabilities in alternatives/private capital. This supports revenue diversification. Neutral Sentiment: Lobbying disclosure: JPM reported $1.12M in Q4 lobbying covering bank structure, capital rules, AI/fintech, BSA/AML, digital assets and consumer protections — shows active engagement with regulators but creates uncertainty on how rules will evolve. Lobbying Update

Lobbying disclosure: JPM reported $1.12M in Q4 lobbying covering bank structure, capital rules, AI/fintech, BSA/AML, digital assets and consumer protections — shows active engagement with regulators but creates uncertainty on how rules will evolve. Neutral Sentiment: JPM strategists say Q4 earnings season should be broadly constructive for markets — a contextual note that earnings could support the bank if trends remain intact. Strat Comment on Q4

JPM strategists say Q4 earnings season should be broadly constructive for markets — a contextual note that earnings could support the bank if trends remain intact. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: multiple senior JPM executives have sold stock in recent months (COO, General Counsel, other leaders), which can be perceived negatively even if sales are for diversification or compensation needs. Insider Selling

Significant insider selling: multiple senior JPM executives have sold stock in recent months (COO, General Counsel, other leaders), which can be perceived negatively even if sales are for diversification or compensation needs. Negative Sentiment: Political/legal headline risk: former President Trump has publicly threatened to sue JPM over alleged ‘debanking’ — this political dispute increases reputational and event?risk volatility for the stock. Trump Threatens Lawsuit

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial set a $334.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $904,901.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,241.84. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,834 shares of company stock worth $4,951,910. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.