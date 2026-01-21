State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 26,259 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 716,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26,259 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.8% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $174,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,559,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,033,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,954,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,524,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,615,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,857,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,944,208,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,151,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,780,875,000 after buying an additional 503,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Melius Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on Alphabet to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. China Renaissance upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $207.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $233.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total transaction of $31,971.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,706,357.25. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total value of $867,569.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,832.60. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,909 shares of company stock worth $57,927,282. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets — Deutsche Bank boosted its price target to $370 and kept a buy rating, and Robert W. Baird raised its target to $350 with an outperform rating. These lifts signal continued analyst confidence and create upside support for the stock. Deutsche Bank Raises Target Baird Raises Target

Analysts raised targets — Deutsche Bank boosted its price target to $370 and kept a buy rating, and Robert W. Baird raised its target to $350 with an outperform rating. These lifts signal continued analyst confidence and create upside support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Product/AI momentum — reports show a surge in sales of Google’s Gemini AI models, which supports revenue growth from higher-margin AI services and strengthens the company’s competitive AI positioning. Gemini Sales Surge

Product/AI momentum — reports show a surge in sales of Google’s Gemini AI models, which supports revenue growth from higher-margin AI services and strengthens the company’s competitive AI positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Google-backed drug discovery timeline pushed — Isomorphic Labs now expects first clinical trials by end?2026. This delays any near-term biotech upside tied to Alphabet’s life?sciences investments but has limited impact on core ad/cloud businesses. Isomorphic Labs Delay

Google-backed drug discovery timeline pushed — Isomorphic Labs now expects first clinical trials by end?2026. This delays any near-term biotech upside tied to Alphabet’s life?sciences investments but has limited impact on core ad/cloud businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Product development coverage — media pieces on Google’s new AI?powered smart glasses and long-term cloud/AI revenue narratives reiterate growth potential but are not immediate catalysts. AI Smart Glasses Coverage

Product development coverage — media pieces on Google’s new AI?powered smart glasses and long-term cloud/AI revenue narratives reiterate growth potential but are not immediate catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Sector risk-off pressured shares — escalating geopolitical/tariff rhetoric (Greenland tensions) triggered a tech-led sell-off that weighed on Alphabet along with peers; market positioning and broader risk sentiment are the main short-term drivers of the decline. Tech Sell-off / Greenland Tensions

Sector risk-off pressured shares — escalating geopolitical/tariff rhetoric (Greenland tensions) triggered a tech-led sell-off that weighed on Alphabet along with peers; market positioning and broader risk sentiment are the main short-term drivers of the decline. Negative Sentiment: Price action noted by market coverage — headlines point out Alphabet fell more than the broader market today, reflecting both the sector pullback and profit?taking after recent gains. That media focus can amplify short?term selling pressure. Zacks: Why GOOGL Fell

Alphabet Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $322.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $340.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Featured Stories

