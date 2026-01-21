Brokerages Set Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target at $171.25

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $216.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.05. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $85.88 and a 52 week high of $228.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $218.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.23 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.46%.The business’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Onto Innovation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.330 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Onto Innovation by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,667,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $732,342,000 after acquiring an additional 294,393 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 80.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,981,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,083,000 after purchasing an additional 882,901 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 1,217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,398,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,778,000 after buying an additional 1,292,772 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,114,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,016,000 after buying an additional 440,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,112,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,319,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is a global supplier of advanced process control and inspection systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers. The company’s solutions span metrology, inspection, defect review and lithography mask repair, helping customers optimize yield, reduce costs and improve device performance. By integrating high-resolution optical and e-beam tools with sophisticated software analytics, Onto Innovation enables wafer, mask and advanced packaging producers to maintain tight process control across leading-edge nodes and specialty applications.

Key products include high-throughput wafer metrology systems, optical and e-beam defect inspection platforms, mask inspection and repair tools, and data-driven software for yield management and process optimization.

