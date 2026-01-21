Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Acquired by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.6% of Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,276,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,071,601,000 after purchasing an additional 873,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,610,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,827,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $18,579,549,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,449,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,598,641,000 after buying an additional 2,978,768 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom
In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at $96,428,573.34. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $12,542,769.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 266,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,316,759.10. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 779,901 shares of company stock worth $284,069,237. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO
Broadcom Trading Down 5.4%
NASDAQ AVGO opened at $332.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $414.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 54.62%.
Key Broadcom News
Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Citi and other sell?side firms remain bullish on AVGO thanks to accelerating AI chip and networking sales and a strong backlog; elevated price targets are supporting investor conviction. Nvidia, Broadcom, NXP, Analog Devices are Citi’s top picks going into earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts have upgraded or reiterated bullish ratings (Wells Fargo, Mizuho, others) and some firms cite a $430–$480+ range of price targets — reinforcing medium?term upside tied to AI demand. Why Wells Fargo just turned more bullish on Broadcom (AVGO)
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights Broadcom’s strong Q4 backlog and VMware synergies, supporting longer?term revenue and margin expansion expectations tied to AI infrastructure. Assessing Broadcom (AVGO) Valuation After Strong Backlog And AI Driven Growth Expectations
- Neutral Sentiment: Social and aggregator sites show heavy attention on AVGO for AI deals and institutional flows; chatter is mixed (bullish on deals, cautious on sustainability). This keeps sentiment volatile but not decisively one?way. Broadcom Inc. Stock (AVGO) Opinions on AI Deals and Geopolitical Risks
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparative pieces weighing Broadcom versus peers (e.g., Nvidia) may redirect momentum between mega?cap AI names, prompting rotation rather than a company?specific thesis. Will Nvidia Break $300 in 2026 or Should You Buy Broadcom Stock Instead?
- Negative Sentiment: RBC’s initiation at Sector Perform specifically calls out margin and valuation risks despite AI upside — a notable cautious institutional voice that likely pressured the stock today. RBC initiates Broadcom (AVGO) at sector perform, flags margin and valuation risks despite AI upside
- Negative Sentiment: High reported insider selling (many executives selling shares recently) amplified by social posts and data aggregators is heightening short?term concern and likely contributed to heavier selling volume. Broadcom Inc. Stock (AVGO) Opinions on AI Deals and Geopolitical Risks
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.