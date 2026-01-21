Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 653 and last traded at GBX 652, with a volume of 68523539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 650.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 760 to GBX 750 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 425 to GBX 440 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 475 target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 602.33.

Land Securities Group Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 613.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 596.13.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported GBX 25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Land Securities Group had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 38.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Land Securities Group Plc will post 49.8433829 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anne Richards bought 16,497 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 603 per share, for a total transaction of £99,476.91. Also, insider Baroness Casey purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 615 per share, with a total value of £3,075. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,142 shares of company stock worth $10,344,848. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

