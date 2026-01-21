Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 16,969,485 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the December 15th total of 20,667,407 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,443,593 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 13.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 13.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,443,593 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Key Headlines Impacting Oklo

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Get Oklo alerts:

Oklo Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of OKLO opened at $89.71 on Wednesday. Oklo has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $193.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oklo ( NYSE:OKLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oklo will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oklo news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 840,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $69,148,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,065,600. The trade was a 34.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 11,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $1,215,562.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $891,100. The trade was a 57.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,552,800 shares of company stock valued at $137,543,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oklo

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKLO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Oklo by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 57,497 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oklo in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oklo by 4,974.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after buying an additional 570,532 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oklo by 165.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Oklo by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 112,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 53,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Oklo from $58.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Friday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Oklo from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oklo

Oklo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.