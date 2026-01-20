Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the previous session’s volume of 366 shares.The stock last traded at $49.58 and had previously closed at $49.8480.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.77.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 49.45%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based residential landlord specializing in multi-family rental apartments and manufactured home communities. The trust’s business model centers on acquiring, developing and managing residential properties that deliver stable, long-term cash flows. Boardwalk’s portfolio has historically included tens of thousands of residential suites and home sites spread across key Canadian markets.

The company’s core activities encompass property acquisition, asset management, and day-to-day property operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.