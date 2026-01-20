Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Stock Price Down 7.3% – Time to Sell?

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $117.12 and last traded at $117.12. Approximately 2,165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 3,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.39.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Bank Hapoalim from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank Hapoalim presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.86.

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The bank reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank Hapoalim had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.9362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 266.0%. Bank Hapoalim’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.62%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. is one of Israel’s largest banking groups, providing a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional customers. Founded in 1921 by the Histadrut labor federation, the bank has developed into a full-service financial institution offering deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, credit cards, payment services, and branch-based retail banking. It also serves small and medium-sized enterprises with working capital and trade finance solutions.

In addition to traditional retail banking, Bank Hapoalim operates significant corporate and investment banking divisions.

