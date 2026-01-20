First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.95 and last traded at C$19.91, with a volume of 152094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.67.
Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.90.
First Capital owns and operates, acquires, and develops open-air grocery-anchored shopping centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.
