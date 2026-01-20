J. Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of J. Sainsbury PLC (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 79,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the previous session’s volume of 26,406 shares.The stock last traded at $17.21 and had previously closed at $17.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JSAIY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded J. Sainsbury to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research upgraded J. Sainsbury from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Citigroup raised J. Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of J. Sainsbury from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of J. Sainsbury in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. Sainsbury currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Report on J. Sainsbury
J. Sainsbury Stock Performance
J. Sainsbury Company Profile
J. Sainsbury PLC, trading in the United States under the ticker OTCMKTS:JSAIY, is one of the United Kingdom’s leading grocery retailers. Through its primary Sainsbury’s supermarket banner and smaller convenience formats under the Sainsbury’s Local name, the company offers a wide range of food and household products. In addition to its core retail operations, Sainsbury’s extends into general merchandise and clothing under the TU brand, serving both in-store and through its established e-commerce platform.
Founded in 1869 by John James Sainsbury and his wife Mary Ann, Sainsbury’s has grown from a single dairy shop in London’s Drury Lane to a nationwide retail network.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than J. Sainsbury
- Wall Street Alert: Buy AES
- Do not delete, read immediately
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- (NASDAQ: HCTI) Is Moving Fast as Healthcare AI Spending Explodes
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for J. Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.