J. Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of J. Sainsbury PLC (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 79,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the previous session’s volume of 26,406 shares.The stock last traded at $17.21 and had previously closed at $17.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JSAIY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded J. Sainsbury to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research upgraded J. Sainsbury from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Citigroup raised J. Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of J. Sainsbury from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of J. Sainsbury in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. Sainsbury currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

J. Sainsbury Stock Performance

J. Sainsbury Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.62.

J. Sainsbury PLC, trading in the United States under the ticker OTCMKTS:JSAIY, is one of the United Kingdom’s leading grocery retailers. Through its primary Sainsbury’s supermarket banner and smaller convenience formats under the Sainsbury’s Local name, the company offers a wide range of food and household products. In addition to its core retail operations, Sainsbury’s extends into general merchandise and clothing under the TU brand, serving both in-store and through its established e-commerce platform.

Founded in 1869 by John James Sainsbury and his wife Mary Ann, Sainsbury’s has grown from a single dairy shop in London’s Drury Lane to a nationwide retail network.

Further Reading

