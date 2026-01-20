Insider Selling: CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) Director Josef Parvizi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $573,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 747,652 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,136.88. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, December 15th, Josef Parvizi sold 25,000 shares of CeriBell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $537,250.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Josef Parvizi sold 25,000 shares of CeriBell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $506,500.00.

CBLL stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 218,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,791. The firm has a market cap of $795.80 million, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21. CeriBell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $26.04.

CeriBell ( NASDAQ:CBLL ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. CeriBell had a negative return on equity of 29.63% and a negative net margin of 63.35%.The company had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CeriBell, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CeriBell from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on CeriBell from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBLL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in CeriBell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CeriBell by 353.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in CeriBell by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in CeriBell by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CeriBell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000.

CeriBell Corp (NASDAQ: CBLL) is a healthcare technology company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of automated newborn hearing screening devices. The company offers a suite of medical diagnostic tools based on otoacoustic emissions (OAE) and auditory brainstem response (ABR) technologies, enabling early detection of auditory impairments in infants. CeriBell's solutions are used in hospitals, birthing centers and audiology clinics to support universal newborn hearing screening programs aimed at improving language development outcomes through prompt intervention.

The company’s product portfolio includes handheld and desktop screening units, proprietary software for data management, and accessories designed to streamline testing workflows.

