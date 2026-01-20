Insider Selling: Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Insider Sells 1,810 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) insider Evan Roberts sold 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $29,647.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 832,822 shares in the company, valued at $13,641,624.36. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Evan Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 16th, Evan Roberts sold 6,268 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $102,544.48.

On Thursday, January 8th, Evan Roberts sold 6,317 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $107,452.17.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Phreesia stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.76. 888,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $950.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $120.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.98 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Monday, December 8th. Truist Financial set a $24.00 price target on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Phreesia from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.06.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter worth $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $45,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phreesia by 9,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc (NYSE: PHR) is a provider of patient intake management solutions designed to streamline front-office workflows for healthcare organizations. The company’s cloud-based platform digitizes patient registration, appointment scheduling, insurance verification, consent documentation and payment collection through touchscreen kiosks, tablets and mobile devices. By replacing paper forms and manual processes, Phreesia enhances data accuracy, reduces administrative burden and improves the patient experience.

Founded in 2000 by Chaim Indig and headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Phreesia offers a modular software suite that integrates with electronic medical record (EMR) and practice management systems.

