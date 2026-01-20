Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.30 and last traded at $49.68, with a volume of 33621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Benchmark Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Up 0.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $680.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.680 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 438,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,459. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 10,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $478,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,748.83. This trade represents a 22.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,967 shares of company stock worth $2,275,882. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,298,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,411,000 after purchasing an additional 45,602 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 89.6% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 16,069 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 20.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 157.9% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 30,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 18,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,461,000 after buying an additional 12,444 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early?stage design and prototyping to high?volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark’s offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

Further Reading

