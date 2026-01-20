Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.45, but opened at $18.06. Fuji Electric shares last traded at $18.0150, with a volume of 1,042 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fuji Electric to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Fuji Electric Stock Down 8.1%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: FELTY) is a Japanese engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of power electronics, industrial automation systems and energy infrastructure equipment. Established in 1923 as a joint undertaking between Furukawa Electric and General Electric, the company has evolved to become a global supplier of power semiconductors, inverters, switchgear, motors and generators. Its product lineup spans a range of applications, from high-voltage transmission and distribution systems to factory automation and renewable energy solutions.

The company operates through several business segments, including Energy & Environment, Industrial Infrastructure, Power Electronics and Electronic Devices.

