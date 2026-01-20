Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.45, but opened at $18.06. Fuji Electric shares last traded at $18.0150, with a volume of 1,042 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fuji Electric to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on FELTY
Fuji Electric Stock Down 8.1%
Fuji Electric Company Profile
Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: FELTY) is a Japanese engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of power electronics, industrial automation systems and energy infrastructure equipment. Established in 1923 as a joint undertaking between Furukawa Electric and General Electric, the company has evolved to become a global supplier of power semiconductors, inverters, switchgear, motors and generators. Its product lineup spans a range of applications, from high-voltage transmission and distribution systems to factory automation and renewable energy solutions.
The company operates through several business segments, including Energy & Environment, Industrial Infrastructure, Power Electronics and Electronic Devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fuji Electric
- Zacks Puts $25.50 target on BSEM!
- Wall Street Alert: Buy AES
- A month before the crash
- Do not delete, read immediately
- (NASDAQ: HCTI) Is Moving Fast as Healthcare AI Spending Explodes
Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.