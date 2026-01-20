Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $452.14 and last traded at $442.65, with a volume of 8424215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $413.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNDK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Sandisk from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sandisk from $250.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $260.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.89.

Get Sandisk alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SNDK

Sandisk Trading Up 9.5%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.44 and a 200 day moving average of $151.56. The firm has a market cap of $66.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,416.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The data storage provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.40 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total transaction of $248,022.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,892.06. This represents a 26.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sandisk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Sandisk during the third quarter worth approximately $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,293,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth $163,057,000.

About Sandisk

(Get Free Report)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandisk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.