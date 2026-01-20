Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 491,904 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session’s volume of 200,547 shares.The stock last traded at C$16.67 and had previously closed at C$17.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MBGYY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mercedes-Benz Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Mercedes-Benz Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercedes-Benz Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Down 2.9%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of C$37.58 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Mercedes-Benz Group AG will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG is a global automotive manufacturer best known for producing premium passenger cars and vans under the Mercedes?Benz brand. The company’s product portfolio spans compact and executive cars, luxury models marketed under Mercedes?Maybach, high?performance variants from Mercedes?AMG, and a growing range of electric vehicles sold under the EQ subbrand. In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Mercedes?Benz Group provides aftersales services, connected?car technologies and mobility solutions through its finance and mobility arm, which offers leasing, financing, fleet management and related customer services.

The company traces its industrial roots to the pioneering work of Karl Benz and Gottlieb Daimler in the late 19th century and to the creation of Daimler?Benz in the early 20th century.

