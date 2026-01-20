Financial Review: Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) versus Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) and Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Credicorp has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danske Bank has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Credicorp and Danske Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credicorp 23.59% 19.50% 2.68% Danske Bank 40.42% 13.01% 0.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

89.8% of Credicorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Credicorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Credicorp and Danske Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credicorp 0 3 4 1 2.75 Danske Bank 0 1 4 0 2.80

Credicorp presently has a consensus target price of $290.20, indicating a potential downside of 11.04%. Given Credicorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Credicorp is more favorable than Danske Bank.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Credicorp and Danske Bank”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credicorp $7.00 billion 3.71 $1.47 billion $22.19 14.70 Danske Bank $8.18 billion 5.03 $3.43 billion $2.02 12.20

Danske Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Credicorp. Danske Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Credicorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Credicorp pays an annual dividend of $11.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Danske Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Credicorp pays out 49.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Danske Bank pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Credicorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Credicorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Credicorp beats Danske Bank on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; and management services for private pension funds. The Microfinance segment provides management of loans, deposits, and current accounts for small and microenterprises. The Investment Banking and Equity Management segment is involved in provision of brokerage and investment management services for corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; structuring and placement of issues in the primary market; execution and negotiation of transactions in the secondary market; and structuring of securitization processes for corporate customers and manages mutual funds. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

About Danske Bank

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities. It also provides advisory services to personal and private banking customers; and business advisory services, including acquisition, change of ownership, strategic development, or international expansion. In addition, the company offers financing, risk management, investment, and financial advisory services for large corporates and institutions; healthcare solutions; and online and mobile banking services. It has operations in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

