2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of 2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.03, but opened at $56.89. 2x Ether ETF shares last traded at $55.92, with a volume of 2,176,499 shares.

2x Ether ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.19.

Institutional Trading of 2x Ether ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2x Ether ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2x Ether ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,094,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 2x Ether ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2x Ether ETF during the third quarter worth $690,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2x Ether ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000.

About 2x Ether ETF

The 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x the daily price movements of Ether (ETH). The funds primary investment is cash-settled CME Ether futures ETHU was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by Volatility Shares.

