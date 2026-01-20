Bk Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Down 18.7% in December

Bk Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 77,127 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the December 15th total of 94,882 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,112 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,112 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bk Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bk Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bk Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Bk Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bk Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in Bk Technologies during the third quarter worth $567,000. 55.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bk Technologies alerts:

Bk Technologies Trading Down 0.5%

BKTI traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $86.43. 24,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,597. Bk Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23. The stock has a market cap of $322.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.28.

Bk Technologies Company Profile

Bk Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $24.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.10 million. Bk Technologies had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 40.39%. Bk Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.800-3.800 EPS.

(Get Free Report)

BK Technologies Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of professional two-way radio communications equipment and systems. The company’s product portfolio includes portable radios, mobile radios, repeater and dispatch consoles, antennas and related accessories. BK Technologies serves a broad range of end markets that require reliable voice and data communications, including public safety agencies, government entities, utilities, transportation, oil and gas, mining and commercial applications.

BK Technologies offers both analog and digital radio platforms, supporting industry standards such as Project 25 (P25) for mission-critical communications.

Further Reading

