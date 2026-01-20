MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.1350, with a volume of 135418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MiMedx Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $784.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.38%.The firm had revenue of $113.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kimberly Maersk-Moller sold 58,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $432,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 236,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,406.44. This represents a 19.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its position in MiMedx Group by 362.9% in the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 223,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 80.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,390,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,266,000 after purchasing an additional 790,901 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative biomaterial products derived from human placental tissues. The company’s core mission centers on harnessing the extracellular matrix and growth factors within amniotic and chorionic membranes to support wound healing and surgical applications. MiMedx’s product line leverages proprietary purification processes designed to retain native tissue properties while ensuring sterility and safety.

MiMedx’s principal offerings include amnion/chorion allografts branded under names such as EpiFix® and AmnioFix®, which are indicated for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds—including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers and surgical site repair.

